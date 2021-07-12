The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced the Manager Security result 2021 today, July 12. Candidates who have appeared for the interview conducted from April 13 to 16 and June 22 can check their result on PNB’s official website pnbindia.in.

A total of 60 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment to the post of Manager Security in MMG Scale II. Offer of appointments will be send individually.

Steps to check Manager Security result 2021

Visit the official website pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Click on “FINAL RESULT FOR THE POST OF MANAGER SECURITY IN MMG SCALE II AND THEIR JOINING SCHEDULE CLICK HERE” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to Manager Security result.

The shortlisted candidates are directed to report on August 2 (10.00 AM) for completing the joining formalities at the allocated venue.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 100 vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.