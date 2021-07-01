The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the updated list of test centres for the upcoming Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2021. Candidates set to appear for the exam can check the centre list at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in and make changes to their own centre.

In a statement, the Consortium said it decided to increase the number of CLAT test centres in view of the Covid-19 situation around the country. “This decision was taken in order to reduce the travel of applicants, their respective parents/ guardians, and also to reduce the number of candidates on test centres,” read the notice.

CNLU has allowed candidates to update their test centre preference if they so wish by 11:59 PM on July 4. Eighteen new cities have been added to the centre list.

“Candidates are requested to take this opportunity to review and update their name, date of birth and reservations if it needs any correction. Requests to change test centre and other data after the last date will strictly not be entertained,” the notice further said.

CLAT 2021 will be conducted on July 23 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM in a pen and paper mode. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

Steps to update CLAT 2021 test centre: