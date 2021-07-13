The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for the 2020 Stenographer Assistant Sub-Inspector (SI) typing test. Candidates set to appear for the Steno typing test can download their admit cards from the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 174 vacancies of Steno ASI in the BPSSC. The written exam for the Steno ASI was held in January this year.

Candidates will require to enter their mobile number or registration id and date of birth to download the hall ticket. They are advised top read the instructions on the admit card carefully.

Steps to download BPSSC Steno ASI admit card:

Visit the BPSSC website. Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card of Typing Test for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police’

Enter mobile/registration id and date of birth and submit

The BPSSC admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BPSSC 2020 Steno ASI typing test admit card.