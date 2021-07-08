The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window today for the third session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021. Aspirants can apply at the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in upto 9.00 PM.

The JEE Main April and May sessions had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday informed that the pending sessions of the JEE Main will be held in the month of July and August.

The third session (April) of JEE Main will now be held from July 20 to 25. This session will be held only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

Candidates who had previously applied for the April session are allowed to modify their application details. Due to limited time, there will be no correction window available after the application process concludes on July 8.

Here’s JEE Main session 3 schedule.

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021 session 3:

Visit NTA JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in Apply for Online Registration using Email Id and Mobile No Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of a recent photograph, signature, educational qualifications, category certificate, etc Make the online fee payment Download, save and print a copy of Confirmation Page of the Application Form for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for JEE Main April 2021.

About JEE Main 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions. Moreover, in the new paper pattern, there will be no negative marking in the 15 alternative questions. The candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90, or 25 questions out of 30 in each section of Chemistry, Physics and Maths.

The results of the February and March session of the entrance exams have already been declared. The registrations for the fourth session (May session) of JEE Main will be conducted between July 9 to 12 and the exam from July 27 to August 2.