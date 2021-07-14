The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has temporarily halted the application process for Clerk recruitment 2021. The official notification for IBPS Clerk 2021 (CRP-Clerk-XI 2021) was released last week and the application process was underway at the official website ibps.in. The recruitment to the 5800+ clerical cadre posts will be conducted by IBPS on behalf of 11 nationalised banks.

“The Common Recruitment Process for CRP-Clerk-XI Application Link is temporarily stopped. Candidates may follow the IBPS website www.ibps.in for further information in this regard,” read a note on the portal. No specific reason was confirmed by the Institute for the same.

The selection process for Clerk recruitment will consist of two rounds of exams. The IBPS Clerk 2021 preliminary exam will be conducted on August 28, 29 and September 4, according to the official notification. The main exam is scheduled for October 31. The provisional allotment of selected candidates will be done in April 2022.

Here’s IBPS Clerk 2021 official notification.