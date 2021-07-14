The Bank of Maharashtra has declared the result of the General Officer recruitment exam 2021. The GO exam 2021 was held on June 26 in a computer-based mode. Candidates who took the BOM GO exam can check and download the result from the official website bankofmaharashtra.in.

A total 2,395 candidates appeared for the BOM GO exam 2021. The bank has released the marks of each candidate on the rank list. Of these, 342 candidates have been declared qualified for the interview round. The roll number and registration number of the shortlisted candidates are mentioned in the merit list.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 150 General Officer vacancies at different branches of Bank of Maharashta.

The candidates eligible for an interview will be called in due course for the interview through video conference at the Zonal Office of the bank. Such candidates are advised to keep a track of updates on the official website.

Steps to check Bank of Maharashtra GO exam 2021 result:

Visit official website bankofmaharashtra.in Go to ‘Careers’ tab — ‘Recruitment Process’ — ‘Current Openings’ Click on the result link under General Officers in Scale 1 The GO exam result will appear on screen Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to check Bank of Maharashtra GO exam 2021 result.