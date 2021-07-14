The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the School Librarian recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB School Librarian exam 2021 will be held on July 18 (Sunday) for a duration of 100 minutes. The OMR-based written exam will be conducted in MCQ format and there will be negative marking. The exam will carry a total 120 marks.

Candidates can check the exam pattern at the official website.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 750 School Librarian vacancies.

Steps to download PSSSB School Librarian exam admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link admit card link Use application/roll number and date of birth to login The PSSSB School Librarian exam admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Candidates are advised to read the exam instructions provided on the portal. For exam centre address, candidates have to the official website on July 17 at 10.00 AM.