The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer keys for the Clerk (Legal) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk Exam 2021 was held on July 11 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam was conducted in MCQ format for a total of 100 marks. The answer key for both question booklets (2101 and 2102) has been released.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the draft answer key till July 14 (5.00 PM). The grievances/objections should be sent only via email at legalclerk321@gmail.com clearly indicating the grievance in prescribed format along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs 500 per objection, drawn in favour of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 160 Clerk (Legal) vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates, followed by a Punjabi and English typing test.

Moreover, the Board has also informed that will conduct the typing test on July 28 for the candidates.