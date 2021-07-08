Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Veterinary Inspector. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at sssb.punjab.gov.in starting today.

The last date to apply for the post is July 30 (5.00 PM). Candidates can pay the application fee till August 3, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 866 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects from a recognized University/Board or with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects from a recognized University/Board. The applicants should possess a diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration or its equivalent from any recognized university. More details in the notice.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on “To Apply for the post of Veterinary Inspectors against Advt. No. 14/2021 CLICK HERE...” Register and proceed with application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for Veterinary Inspectors post.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000. However, candidates from SC/BC/EWS category and ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 250 and Rs 200, respectively. Candidates with physical disability are required to pay Rs 500.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.