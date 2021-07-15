IGNOU admission July 2021 cycle registration ends today; direct link here
Today is the last day to register online for admission to various UG and PG programmes offered in the July 2021 cycle at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). Students can apply for admission at the official website ignou.ac.in for different open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes.
- Link for ODL mode Programmes Admission Portals: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
- Link for Online mode Programmes Admission Portals: ignouiop.samarth.edu.in
IGNOU offers over 200 ODL programmes and 16 online programmes. A list of programmes and other information are available on the websites.
A registration fee of Rs 200 is applicable. Candidates are advised to read about the courses offered by IGNOU in detail at the ‘Programme Information’ tab on the University’s website. The Prospectus can also be downloaded from the website.
For ODL programmes, SC, ST students can avail the fee exemption facility. However, the facility is for only one programme per admission cycle.
Here’s IGNOU Common Prospectus 2021.
Steps to apply for IGNOU July 2021 ODL admission:
- Visit IGNOU admission portal ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in
- Go to ‘Register Online’ section and select ‘Fresh Admission’
- Click on the button ‘NEW REGISTRATION’ and complete registration
- Login and fill application form, select course, upload documents
- Pay fee and submit form
- Download form and take printout.