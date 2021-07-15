The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the official notification for the state Integrated Common Entrance Test- 2021 (AP ICET-2021). Aspirants can check and download the notification from the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

The online registration for AP ICET 2021 has commenced at the portal and the last day to submit online applications without late fee is August 14 and with late fee is September 13.

The Andhra University, Vishakapatnam will conduct the AP ICET 2021 on September 17 and 18 for admission first-year MBA/MCA Courses for the academic year 2021-22 in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

The admit card for AP ICET 2021 will be released on September 13 and the result will be declared on September 30.

Candidates are advised to read the AP ICET 2021 information booklet and visit the website for more details on the entrance exam.

Here’s AP ICET 2021 Information Booklet.

Eligibility criteria

MBA – Degree of 3 years duration from any recognized University or its equivalent.

MCA – Degree of 3 years duration with “Mathematics” as one of the subject at Intermediate or Degree level.

Registration fee

The registration fee for AP ICET is Rs 650 for OC, Rs 600 for BC and Rs 550 for SC/ST candidates.

Steps to apply for AP ICET 2021:

Visit official website sche.ap.gov.in/ICET Go to ‘Online application’ and proceed with Step 1 Fee Payment Register and pay application fee Fill application form, upload documents and submit Download application and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for AP ICET 2021.

APSCHE is currently conducting the online application process for AP ECET 2021 and AP EAPCET 2021.