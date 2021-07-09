The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Clerk (Legal) recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Clerk Exam 2021 will be held on July 11 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam will be conducted in MCQ format and there will be negative marking. The exam will carry a total 100 marks.

Candidates can check the exam pattern at the official website or direct link here.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 160 Clerk (Legal) vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates, followed by a Punjabi and English typing test.

Steps to download PSSSB Clerk exam admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link: ‘Download admit card - Clerk Legal’ Enter Application Number, date of birth and login The PSSSB Clerk exam admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s the direct link to download PSSSB Clerk exam admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the exam instructions provided on the portal. For exam centre address, candidates have to the official website on July 10 at 10.00 AM.