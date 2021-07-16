The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the final result of the National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam 2020. The NTSE Stage 2 exam was held on February 14. The exam comprised of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks.

The list of candidates selected for the NTS Scholarship for the year 2020 can be accessed on the official website ncert.nic.in. NCERT has published the category-wise merit list which includes the name and roll number of the selected candidates.

Candidates can also check their individual results using their roll number, date of birth to login at the link below.

The Council had on June 24 announced the NTS Stage 2 exam 2020 provisional result.

Steps to check NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020 final result:

Visit official website ncert.nic.in Go to ‘NTSE’ section and click on the final result link In the PDF, click on ‘NTS Stage-II Examination 2020––FINAL RESULT’

Enter roll number, date of birth to login Check NTSE Stage 2 exam scorecard, download a copy.

Here’s direct link to check NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020 final result.

Here’s direct link to NTSE Stage 2 result 2020 category-wise merit list.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.