Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to various posts of Lecturer in Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill up a total of 124 Lecturer vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Physics Lecturer, 26 for Chemistry Lecturer, 33 for Biology Lecturer, and 35 for Math Lecturer.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must hold a post graduate degree in respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of On-Line application. More details in the notice available on UPPSC’s official website.

Selection process

The UPPSC will hold a Preliminary Examination at various Centres of Districts, followed by the Lecturer Government Aashram Paddhati Inter College Main (Written) Examination 2021. The selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination.

Application Fee

The applicants from Unreserved/ Economically Weaker Sections/ Other Backward Class are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 125 whereas SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman will have to pay Rs 65. Candidates from PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Lecturer vacancies