Nainital Bank has notified various vacancies of Clerk and Management Trainees (MT) on its official website nainitalbank.co.in. Eligible candidates can apply online for a total of 150 vacancies till July 31, 2021. Out of the total vacancies, 75 vacancies are for the post of Clerk and 75 posts of MT.

“The candidates can apply for both the above posts separately as the online written examination is proposed to be held in two different shifts tentatively on the same day,” reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit for both the posts is 21 years whereas the upper age limit for the post of MT and Clerk is 27 years and 28 years, respectively as on March 31, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainees: Graduation/ Post Graduation with minimum 50 percent marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Candidate having 1-2 years’ experience in banking/ financial/ institutions/ NBFCs will be given preference.

Clerk: Graduation/ Post Graduation with minimum 50 percent marks from a recognized University/ Institute. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Candidate having 1-2 years’ experience in banking/ financial/ institutions/ NBFCs will be given preference.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to apply for Clerk/ MT vacancies

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment/ Result section Now click on “Click here for online registration” under the notified post Register and log in Pay the application fee, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for Clerk/ MT vacancies.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1500.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.