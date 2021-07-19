The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of the 2018 Stenographer recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check and download the merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Stenographer exam was conducted on March 21, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,211 stenographer vacancies.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will now appear for the stage 2 exam i.e. steno test. RSMSSB will announce the dates and details of the steno test in due course.

The RSMSSB Stenographer exam merit list contains the roll number of qualified candidates. The Board has also released the final answer key of the exam on its website.

Steps to check RSMSSB Stenographer exam result:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘News and Notification’ section Click on Stenographer 2018 exam result link The merit list will appear on the screen Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Stenographer exam merit list.