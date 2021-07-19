Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has release the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC or Class 12th) result today, July 19. All the students can check their results on the official website gbshse.gov.in or results.gbshsegoa.net using their roll number or seat number/ DoB/ name and other details.

The results is based on the internal assessment as the board did not take the examination amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the country. The result is derived on the basis of 30:30:30 ratio. 30 percent weightage will be given to Class 10 and Class 11 marks, and 40 percent weightage will be given to marks obtained in Class 12 internal examinations.

This year, a total of 18,195 registered students were awaiting Class 12th result of Goa board, reports NDTV.

“You are requested to download the consolidated results from Goa Board’s school portal on July 22, 2021,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the Goa Class 12th result

Visit the official website at gbshse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result hyperlink Now click on HSSC Result 2021 Key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

Students who are not satisfied with their result may give their option to appear in the Board’s exam as and when the condition is conducive to conduct the exam before July 22, 2021.

The unsuccessful candidates of regular category will be able to register for the supplementary examination from August 5 to 15, 2021.

Earlier, the board had announced the results for Class 10th on July 12.