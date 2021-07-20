The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results of the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2021 tomorrow, July 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their result online at the official website icsi.edu from 3.00 PM onwards.

The ICSI CSEET July session exam was held on July 10 in an online remote-proctored mode.

“The Result of CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) held on 10th and 12th July, 2021 would be declared on Wednesday, the 21st July, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. The result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be made available on the Institute’s website,” read the ICSI notice.

The Institute will upload the formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET on the portal immediately after the declaration of result for downloading by candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued to the candidates.

The passing of CSEET is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course.

Here’s ICSI CSEET exam result notice.