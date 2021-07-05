The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will conduct a mock test for Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test or CSEET July 2021 tomorrow i.e. July 6. The ICSI CSEET exam will be held on July 10 (Saturday) in an online remote-proctored mode.

“To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 1hour’s duration on Tuesday, 6 th July 2021. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates,” ICSI said in a notice.

The Institute further said that candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time. The batch timings, User Id and Password for the Mock Test to be conducted on July 6 have been communicated by E-Mail/SMS to the candidates separately.

The notice added, “All candidates are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET. Process of downloading SEB is given at https://www.icsi.edu/media/webmodules/SEB_Downlaod_Process_july21.pdf”

Here’s ICSI CSEET mock test notice.

The Institute has also removed the Viva Voce portion for the CSEET July session in view of the remote proctored mode.

The ICSI CSEET July 2021 will have an MCQ pattern for a duration of 120 minutes, consisting of four papers and a total of 200 marks. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given on the admit card, which was released last week.

The passing of CSEET is one of the mandatory conditions for all candidates seeking registration to the Executive Programme of Company Secretary Course.

Here’s ICSI CSEET July 2021 instruction notice.