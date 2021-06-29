The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the SBI Clerk preliminary examination 2021. Registered candidates set to appear in the exam can download the admit card from the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The clerk exam for recruitment to the post of Junior Associate (JA) had to be earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis. The admit card will be available for download till July 13.

The date, time and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to read the instructions there carefully.

“Preliminary Exam call letter is available for download, except for the candidates applied for ‘Ladakh’ and ‘Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive’, since the recruitment for these two areas have been kept in abeyance till further notice,” SBI said in a notice.

Steps to download SBI Clerk prelims 2021 admit card:

Visit SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers Go to ‘Join SBI’ – ‘Current Openings’ Click on ‘Download Preliminary Exam Call letter’ under Junior Associates section Enter Registration No / Roll No and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The application process for SBI Clerk recruitment 2021 commenced on April 27 and concluded on May 20, 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up more than 5000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles around the country.

SBI has also made the Pre-Examination Training Materials available for download, except for the candidates applied for “Ladakh” and “Leh and Kargil Valley under special drive”, since the recruitment for these two areas have been kept in abeyance till further notice, read the official statement.