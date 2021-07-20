The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the document verification (DV) schedule of provisionally eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Stenographer, Junior Assistant and Senior Assistant.

Candidates who have been declared qualified in the skill test conducted on February 20 and 21, 2021, can check the schedule on the official website cbse.gov.in.

In continuation of Result Notice released on May 31, the Board has now decided to conduct document verification in respect of provisionally eligible candidates, reads the notice.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 2.00 PM from August 2 to 9.

The candidates should bring all the original documents/certificates along with 3 sets of self attested photocopies on the day of document verification including caste certificate etc. Candidates may check the list of required documents in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to document verification schedule.

On the basis of the skill test, a total of 289 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the DV round. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts were held in January 2020 and the result was announced on October 27.

CBSE had begun the recruitment process in 2019 to fill a total of 289 vacancies, of which, 60 vacancies were for the post of Senior Assistant, 25 for Stenographer and 204 for Junior Assistant.

