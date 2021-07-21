The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the provisional answer key for the WBJEE 2021 exam. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 (Saturday) in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

The exam was organised in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Candidates can raise objection to the draft answer key by tomorrow at the official website. OMR images and candidates’ response will be published in the first week of August and the candidates will have two days’s time to lodge their challenges, if any.

Steps to download WBJEE 2021 answer key:

Visit official website wbjeeb.nic.in Click on view/challenge answer key link Enter application number and password/date of birth to login The WBJEE answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WBJEE 2021 answer key.