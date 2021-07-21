The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit card for the Fisheries Officer recruitment exam 2021. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download their admit card official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Fisheries Officer Exam 2021 will be held on July 25 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam will be conducted in MCQ format and there will be negative marking.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 27 Fisheries Officer vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates.

Steps to download PSSSB Fisheries Officer exam admit card:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Click on the download admit card link under ‘Current News’ Click on the link for Fisheries Officer Enter Application Number, date of birth, mobile number and login The PSSSB exam admit card will appear on screen Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s the direct link to download PSSSB Fisheries Officer exam admit card.

Candidates are advised to read the exam instructions provided on the admit card.