The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for two exams due to being conducted in the next few days. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The admit cards have been released for the Junior Clerk-2016 computer skill test and Industrial Promotion Officer 2019 Main written exam. To download admit card, the candidate would require to login using the application/registration number and date of birth.

Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully.

OSSC exams Exam Date Junior Clerk-2016 computer skill test July 26 Industrial Promotion Officer 2019 Main written exam July 27-29

Direct links to download OSSC admit card:

A total of 702 candidates are eligible to appear for the Jr Clerk skill test. OSSC conducted the Junior Clerk main written exam on February 15 and 16, 2020. Based on the marks scored in the exam, candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the computer skill test.