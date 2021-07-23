The Council of Architecture has announced that it will conduct a third session of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021. The announcement was made in a notice posted on the official website nata.in.

In its notice, the Council said, “...in view of pandemic situation and containment zones in several parts of the country, it has been decided by the Competent Authority of the Council to conduct Third Test of NATA 2021 on September 3, 2021.” NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course.

As per NATA 2021 brochure, the candidate who has appeared in either of the two NATA tests may register themselves for Third NATA Test, however, candidates who have appeared for both NATA Tests shall not be eligible to appear in the same, the notice added.

The details of registration and other important dates for the third test along with the updated NATA 2021 Brochure shall be available soon on the NATA website. Aspirants are advised to keep a track of updates on the website.

Here’s NATA 2021 session 3 notice.

NATA session 2 result declared

The Council had declared the result of NATA 2021 second session on July 22. Out of 21,657 candidates who appeared for the exam 11,583 candidates have qualified in the Second Test.

The Council this year held the exam twice on different dates as computer-based examinations. The first session of NATA 2021 was held on April 10 and the result was declared on April 21.