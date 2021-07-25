The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the result of the School Librarian recruitment written exam 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB School Librarian exam 2021 was held on July 18 (Sunday). The OMR-based written exam was conducted in MCQ format for a total of 120 marks. Responses to provisional answer keys were invited till July 21. PSSSB has now released the final answer key for all 4 sets along with the result.

The PSSSB result document contains the candidate’s name, roll and application number and marks scored by them. In total, the results of 7,170 candidates who appeared in the exam have been declared.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 750 School Librarian vacancies. The selection process includes a competitive written test for the initial selection of candidates, followed by a Punjabi and English typing test.

