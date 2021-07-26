The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the schedule for skill test of Junior Stenographer and Junior Stenographer (English). Qualified candidates can check the detailed notification on DSSSB’s official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The tests are scheduled to be conducted on July 16, 17 and 20 at Bhai Parmanand Institute of Business Studies, Near Vikas Marg, Shakarpur, Delhi - 110092.

The skill test for Junior Stenographer will be held on July 16 and 17 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 2.30 PM, whereas the test for Junior Stenographer (English) will be held on July 20.

The typing test speed for the post of Junior Stenographer (English) is 40 wpm and the shorthand speed should be 100 wpm. For the post of Junior Stenographer, English and Hindi typing speed should be 40 wpm and 25 wpm, respectively. The shorthand speed should be 80 wpm.

The applicants will be able to download their admit card from August 10 onwards. Name of examination centres and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the e-admit card.

“In case any candidate finds any difficulty in downloading the e-admit card, s/he may contact the Board office only through e-mail dsssb-secy@nic.in upto August 13 (1.00 PM),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The Board has directed the applicants to follow Covid-19 related safety measures, including wearing masks, social distancing respiratory hygiene, etc.