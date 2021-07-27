Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has extended the deadline to submit online applications for the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical and Architecture). Interested and eligible candidates can now apply on Board’s official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till July 31, 5.00 PM.

The last date to pay the application fee is August 2. The earlier application deadline was July 22.

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 659 vacancies, of which 585 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil), 13 for Junior Draftsman (Mechanical) and 61 for Junior Draftsman (Architecture).

Age limit

The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification

Junior Draftsman (Civil): The candidates should have matriculation with two year National Trade certificate in Draftsman (Civil) from Industrial Training Institute (ITI) as prescribed by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of Indian or Punjab.

Junior Draftsman (Mechanical) : The candidates should have matriculation with two year National Trade certificate in Draftsman (Mechanical) from ITI.

Junior Draftsman (Architecture): The applicants should hold three years diploma in Architectural Assistantship awarded by the State Board of Technical Education or from a recognised university or institute.

Application fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000. However, candidates from SC/BC/EWS category and ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 250 and Rs 200, respectively.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Jr Draftsman posts:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on “To Apply for the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical and Architecture) against Advt. No. 12 of 2021...” Register and proceed with application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Jr Draftsman posts.