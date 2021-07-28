The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has released the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021 result. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the rank card from the official website polycetts.nic.in.

“Candidates can download POLYCET- 2021 Rank Card by clicking on ‘POLYCET Results’ and Download Rank Card,” reads the official statement.

The examination was conducted on July 17.

Steps to download TS POLYCET 2021 result

Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in On the homepage, click on “POLYCET-2021: Results” tab Key in your TSPOLYCET- 2021 Hall Ticket No. and click on “View Rank Card” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download TS POLYCET 2021 result.

The counselling process for admissions are scheduled to begin from August 5, and the academic session will start from September 1, reports Hindustan Times.