The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued an official notification for recruitment to 385 posts of Assistant Professor in different disciplines of Government Teachers Training Institutes under the Department of Higher Education.

The application application process will commence on August 25. Interested and eligible candidates can register and pay the fee for the posts on the official website opsc.gov.in till September 24. Registered candidates will be able to submit the online application till October 1.

OPSC has uploaded the recruitment notification on its website that can be directly downloaded. Candidates are advised to read the advertisement in detail before applying.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 21-45 years as on October 1, 2021.

Educational qualification: A Master’s degree for the post of Assistant Professor with at least 55% marks in the concerned subject/field and cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) meant for Assistant Professor (Stage 1). More details in the notification.

Selection procedure

OPSC will shortlist applicants on the basis of academic scores in the ratio of 3:1 for an interview. The merit list will be prepared based on performance in the interview.

Application fee

An applicant (except SC/SCT/PWD category) has to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 online.