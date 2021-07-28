Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result of Junior Engineer (Civil) Tier-II examination. Candidates who have appeared for the exam conducted on March 20, 2021, can check their results on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

A total of 69 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the recruitment to the post.

“On the basis of the marks secured in the written examination and after preliminary scrutiny, 69 candidates are provisionally selected to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) subject to their fulfilment of other conditions of eligibility,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JE (Civil) result

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “RESULT NOTICE NO 1326 : JUNIOR ENGINEER CIVIL POST CODE 11/17 I & FC DEPARTMENT” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to JE (Civil) result.

The board conducted Tier-I exam (online mode) on October 23, 2019, in which 642 candidates qualified for Tier-II exam. However, a total of 534 applicants appeared for the Tier-II.