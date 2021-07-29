The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 re-exam admit card has been released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The re-examination is being conducted for candidates who could not appear for the examination conducted from July 25 to 27 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara due to heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra.

The JEE Main Session 3 will now be conducted on August 3 and 4.

“Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for Session-3 JEE (Main) April, 2021” Key in your Application No, Date of Birth and Security Pin Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download JEE Main Session 3 admit card.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also informed that the aspirants from Bahrain can appear for JEE Main Session-1 re-exam from July 3 to 5. The exam is being held to for applicants who could not appear in the exam due to lockdown in Bahrain.

Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be conducted on August 3 and 4, whereas Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch./B.Planning) will be held on August 5.

“National Testing Agency had conducted JEE (Main) – 2021 (Session – 1) on 23, 24, 25, and 26 February 2021. Due to a lockdown in Bahrain during those dates, the candidates could not appear in this examination. Therefore, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on August 3, 4 and 5,” reads the official notice.

