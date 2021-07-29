JEE Main Session 3 re-exam admit card released; Session 1 in August for Bahraini candidates
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 re-exam admit card has been released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 3 re-exam admit card has been released on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The re-examination is being conducted for candidates who could not appear for the examination conducted from July 25 to 27 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara due to heavy rains and landslides in Maharashtra.
The JEE Main Session 3 will now be conducted on August 3 and 4.
“Candidates who could not appear in the JEE (Main) 2021 (Session-3) on 25 July 2021 and 27 July 2021 at their respective Examination Centres in the Cities/Districts of Kolhapur, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on 3 and 4 August 2021 for these candidates,” reads the official notification.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card for Session-3 JEE (Main) April, 2021”
- Key in your Application No, Date of Birth and Security Pin
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to download JEE Main Session 3 admit card.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also informed that the aspirants from Bahrain can appear for JEE Main Session-1 re-exam from July 3 to 5. The exam is being held to for applicants who could not appear in the exam due to lockdown in Bahrain.
Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) will be conducted on August 3 and 4, whereas Paper 2A and 2B (B.Arch./B.Planning) will be held on August 5.
“National Testing Agency had conducted JEE (Main) – 2021 (Session – 1) on 23, 24, 25, and 26 February 2021. Due to a lockdown in Bahrain during those dates, the candidates could not appear in this examination. Therefore, it has now been decided to conduct the Examination on August 3, 4 and 5,” reads the official notice.
The admit card has been made available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.