Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will conduct the Term End Examination (TEE) June 2021 in various phases from August 3 to September 9. The June TEE 2021 admit card is expected to be released soon. However, the University has not released any official notice regarding the same.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from University’s official website ignou.ac.in, once the admit card is out.

Earlier this month, the University also released the examination schedule. The schedule has been released for the final year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) programmes along with their backlogs, if any and Post Graduate Diploma, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and Certificate Programmes.

Here’s the direct link to the date sheet.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in Log in using enrollment number and date of birth Select the program On the new webpage, check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to carry a printout of the admit card to the examination center for verification purpose. They’re also advised to check all instructions stated on the admit card.

Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers, reads the notification.

Students who will not be able to appear for TEE July 2021 examination will get another chance in December.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.