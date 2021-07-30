Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to various posts of Veterinary Inspector at the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) portal. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till 5.00 PM. Candidates can pay the application fee till August 3.

The PSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 866 posts of Veterinary Inspector.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects from a recognized University/Board or with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects from a recognized University/Board. The applicants should possess a diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration or its equivalent from any recognized university. More details in the notice.

Here’s PSSSB Veterinary Inspector recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000. However, candidates from SC/BC/EWS category and ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 250 and Rs 200, respectively. Candidates with physical disability are required to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Veterinary Inspector recruitment:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on “To Apply for the post of Veterinary Inspectors against Advt. No. 14/2021 CLICK HERE...” Register and proceed with application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors post.