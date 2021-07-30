The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that it will release the result of Class 12 board students today at 2.00 PM. Students will be able to check and download their CBSE scorecard from the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

According to the CBSE evaluation policy, students will be awarded marks for practicals as per the exam conducted by schools and for theory, the marks will be given by averaging out Class 10, 11 finals and Class 12 Pre-Board marks.

Class 12th marks will have the highest weightage of 40 percent whereas 30 percent will be accounted from Class 10th result (3 best performing subjects) and 30 percent from Class 11th final exam.

CBSE has also said that if a student is not satisfied with the result, he/she can appear for the written examination once the Covid-19 situation gets under control.

Moreover, CBSE pass certificates, mark sheets, and migration certificates will be available on the DigiLocker platform, reports NDTV. Students can download their documents from the app or the website by clicking on ‘CBSE’ under the ‘Education’ section. The board will issue hard copies of migration certificates only on request. Otherwise, students can download it from DigiLocker.