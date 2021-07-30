The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has announced that it will start the online application process for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors from August 11. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts at the official website tslprb.in from 8.00 AM August 11 onwards to 12 midnight on August 29.

TSLPRB had issued an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutors earlier this month. TSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 151 vacancies of Assistant Public Prosecutors (Category – 7) in the Telangana State Prosecution Service.

Here’s TSLPRB Asst Public Prosecutor recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: A candidate must not have attained the age of 34 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject along with a bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB / BL). Candidates who have passed a five-year course in Law after their Intermediate are also eligible.

Selection procedure

TSLPRB will conduct a written exam containing 2 papers of 100 marks each. The final selection in each category will be strictly on the relative merit of the candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score in the written examination in Papers I and II and reservation policy.

Application fee

Candidates with the local candidature of Telangana State belonging to SC and ST Categories have to pay a fee of Rs 750 towards the application. All other candidates have to pay Rs 1,500 towards the same.