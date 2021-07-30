Uttarakhand Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the Assistant Teacher 2020 written examination admit card. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1431 vacancies, of which 672 posts are for the Galwan Division and 759 for Kumaon Division.

The application process commenced on October 19 and concluded on December 4, 2020.

Steps to download admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on”पदनाम-सहायक अध्यापक(एल0टी0) की लिखित प्रतियोगी परीक्षा हेतु प्रवेश पत्र” Key in your login details and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.