Osmania University has announced it will release the e-hall ticket for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 on August 5. Candidates registered for the exam will be able to download their admit cards from the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

“TSPGECET-2021, Hall tickets can be downloaded from 05.08.2021, 2 PM onwards,” read a note on the website.

Hyderabad-based Osmania University will conduct the TS PGECET 2021 from August 11 to 14 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS PGECET is a computer-based test for admission into PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / M.Tech./ M.Pharmacy / M.Arch ), Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022.

The examination will be held in two sessions (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at two regional centres — Hyderabad and Warangal.

According to the schedule posted on the website, the hall ticket will be available for download between August 1 and 10.

Application deadline

Moreover, the last date for online registration and application submission with a late fee of Rs 500 is now upto August 8.

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2021:

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS PGECET 2021.