The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the e-admit card for the CS Executive and Professional exams for June 2021 session. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website icsi.edu.

The Institute had to postpone the CS Foundation/ Executive/ Professional Program Exams due to be held in June 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CS Foundation, Executive, Professional exams have now been scheduled from August 10 to 20.

ICSI will conduct the CS Foundation exams in a computer-based mode. On the other hand, some exams of CS Executive and Professional courses will be held in OMR format.

The Foundation exam will be held in various batches from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM. While Executive and Professional exam will be conducted between 10.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

Steps to download ICSI CS exam admit card:

Visit official website icsi.edu Click on the link: ‘Download E-Admit Card Executive & Professional Programme June,2021 Session’ scrolling on the homepage Enter 17-digit Registration Number and click on admit card link The ICSI CS exam admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download ICSI CS exam admit card.

In its notice, ICSI said it will reserve the dates August 21, 22, 23 and 24 to meet any exigency.

Exam dates

CS Foundation programme: August 13 and 14.

August 13 and 14. CS Executive Programme: Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18.

Old Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17; New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18. CS Professional Programme: Both Old and New Syllabus – August 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18 and 20.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation exam revised schedule.

Here’s ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam revised schedule.