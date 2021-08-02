Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will today, August 2, conclude the registration process for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions on the official website cet.11thadmission.org.in.

The application window will close today at 11.59 PM. Earlier, the last date to submit the online application was July 26.

Students who have appeared for SSC or Class 10th State Board examination in 2021 can register for CET whereas other board students and SSC State Board students who have appeared before 2021 will be allowed to register from July 28 (3.00 PM) onwards.

“Students should note that, for SSC State Board students who have appeared in 2021 will be allowed to submit their CET application from 3:00 PM today (26-07-2021). Other Board students and SSC State Board students who have appeared before 2021 will be allowed from Wednesday (28-07-2021), 03:00 PM onwards,” reads the official statement.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Steps to register for Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021

Visit the official website cet.11thadmission.org.in Click on “New Candidate Registration” Fill in the details and submit Log in with to the portal using Application Sr. No and mobile number, and apply

Here’s the direct link to register for Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021.

Meanwhile, the board has also facilitated the applicants who have successfully submitted their application form and need to rectify an error. The board started the application correction process from July 31 (3.00 PM).

Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission test is conducted in various phases for admissions in Class 11th. The examination helps students to get admission in top colleges.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.