Uttar Pradesh Combined Agriculture and Technology Entrance Test (UPCATET) 2021 admit card has been issued on Sunday, August 1. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the UPCATET 2021 examination can download their admit card from the official website upcatetadmissions.org by logging in to the portal.

UPCATET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12, 13. Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology is responsible for conducting the UPCATET 2021 exam.

Here’s the direct link to the examination notice.

The examination is conducted for admissions to Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry courses for UG, PG, and Ph.D courses offered by the universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download UPCATET 2021 admit card:

Visit the official website upcatetadmissions.org On the homepage, click on “Applicant Login” Key in your registration number, password and security code Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download UPCATET 2021 admit card.