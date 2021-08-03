Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 12 or HSC result 2021 for around 14 lakh students. Students can check their HSC result 2021 using their seat number on the official websites: msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in and lokmat.news18.com.

Overall, the pass percentage this year is 99.63 per cent, with the Konkan division the highest at 99.81 per cent. In streamwise, Commerce had a pass percentage of 99.91 per cent, followed by Arts- 99.83 per cent and Science- 99.45 per cent. Genderwise, girls had 99.73 pass percentage while boys had 99.54 per cent.

Students who are not aware of their seat number shall visit the link mh-hsc.ac.in. The candidate shall enter details of their district, tehsil/taluka and name (Last name – First name – Middle name) and click on the search button to check seat number.

MSBSHSE had to cancel the HSC board exam 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the board devised an alternative assessment criteria. The 12th result has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained in internal exams of Class 12 and 11, and the three best performing subjects of Class 10 or SSC final exams.

As per NDTV, for the theory part, 40 per cent of weightage will be provided for exams held in Class 12, 30 per cent will be for Class 11 marks and the other 30 per cent from the average of the best three performing subjects of Class 10.

Steps to check MSBSHSE HSC result 2021:

Visit any of the official websites, example: mahresult.nic.in Click on the HSC result link Enter seat number and Mother’s name (in case mother’s name is not mentioned in form, enter XXX in the box) and hit ‘View Result’ The HSC result 2021 will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to check Maharashtra HSC result 2021.

Last month, the Maharashtra Board had announced the result of Class 10 or SSC result 2021 for over 16 lakh students.