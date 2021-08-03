The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued the timetable for the Haryana Police Sub-Inspector exam 2021 and Female Constable (General Duty) exam 2020. Registered candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Police Female Constable GD exam against Advt No 04/2020 will be held on August 28 (Saturday) in the evening session from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 1,100 posts of Female Constable GD in the Haryana Police.

On the other hand, the Haryana Police Sub Inspector (Male) and SI (Female) exam against Advt No 03/2021 will be held on August 29 (Sunday) from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon (morning session) and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM (evening session) respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up to 465 vacancies, of which, 400 vacancies are for the post of Male SI and 65 for Female SI of Group C of Police department.

Here’s HSSC SI, Female Constable GD exam timetable.

All these exams will be held in written OMR-based mode. The Knowledge Test shall be of the objective type having hundred (100) multiple-choice questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of ninety (90) minutes duration. While each correct answer will get 0.8 marks, there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Candidates who qualify the Constable and SI exams will then head for the PMT round.

HSSC will release the admit card for all exams on August 20 at its official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.