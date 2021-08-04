The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the revised schedule for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted Group B Combined Preliminary Examination 2020 on its official website mpsc.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on September 4, 2021.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 11.

The recruitment drive for the Group B Services is being conducted to fill 806 vacancies of which 67 vacancies are for General Administrative Department, 89 for Finance Department, and 650 for Home Department.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

The applicants who will clear the Preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam. MPSC Subordinate Services recruitment application process began on February 28, 2020. The last date for submitting the online applications was March 19, 2020.

Also, the candidates appearing for the examination must hold a Bachelors degree and the knowledge of Marathi language is essential to be eligible for applying for the recruitment drive. The eligibility age range is different for different department.

