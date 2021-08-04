The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2021 at its website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2021 will be held on November 14 for admission to 339 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence from July 2022. The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The online application process for UPSC CDS II 2021 has commenced today and interested candidates can apply at the official website upsconline.nic.in till August 24 (6.00 PM). Candidates (Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted) are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for the application.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before applying.

Here’s UPSC CDS exam 2 official notification 2021.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 22

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 116th SSC (Men) (NT) — 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT) — 16

Age

(i) For IMA — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 1998 and not later than July 1, 2003 only are eligible.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 1998 and not later than July 1, 2003 only are eligible.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — 20 to 24 years as on July 1, 2022.

(iv) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Course for men) unmarried male candidates born not earlier than July 2, 1997 and not later than July 1, 2003 only are eligible.

(v) For Officers’ Training Academy — (SSC Women Non-Technical Course) Unmarried women, issueless widows who have not remarried and issueless divorcees (in possession of divorce documents) who have not remarried are eligible. They should have been born not earlier than July 2, 1997 and not later than July 1, 2003.

Educational qualification

(i) For I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent.

(ii) For Indian Naval Academy — Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution.

(iii) For Air Force Academy — Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.

Steps to apply for UPSC CDS 2 exam 2021:

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on apply link Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents Select exam centre and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for UPSC CDS 2 exam 2021.