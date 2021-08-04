Delhi District Court has released the recruitment exam admit card for various posts including Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper, and Process Server. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website delhidistrictcourts.nic.in.

“Please enter ONLY TWO fields from Online Application No. /Date of Birth/E-mail ID for downloading the admit card,” reads the official statement.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 8.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 417 vacancies, of which, 280 posts are for Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, 33 for Chowkidar, 23 for Sweeper/Safai Karmchari and 81 for Process Server.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website delhidistrictcourts.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitments” tab Now click on “Link for downloading e-admit card for appearing in Objective / MCQ Test for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon, Chowkidar, Sweeper / Safai Karamchari, .” Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of MCQ test followed by the interview round for the post of Peon/Orderly/Dak-Peon, Chowkidar and Sweeper/Safai Karamchar. For the post of Process Server, the selection will be done on the basis of MCQ test, driving test and interview round.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the website here.