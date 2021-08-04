The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced it will conduct the upcoming CS Foundation June session exams through Remote Proctored Mode. The CS Foundation exams are scheduled to be held on August 13 and 14 in various batches from 9.30 AM to 6.30 PM.

In a notice posted on its official website icsi.edu, the Institute said the CS Foundation exam will be conducted in both remote proctored mode and computer-based exam (CBE) from exam centres. Students who do not have a laptop or desktop facility or having software/network related issues, may write the Foundation Examinations from exam centres in 61 cities across India.

“Candidates are being given the option to appear through either of the two modes mentioned above i.e. “Remote Proctored Mode” OR “CBE from Examination Centres” and candidates may choose any one of the modes as per their convenience. Email FAQs, procedure and SMS will be sent to all the candidates concerned in this regard. detailed instructions to candidates will also be hosted on the website of the institute,” the notice said.

Here’s ICSI CS Foundation exam notice.

“Students who desire to write the Foundation Programme Examinations may appear through Remote Proctored mode from anywhere basis either from their home or any other isolated place convenient to them through their Laptop or Desktop with internet connectivity and the Candidates shall be remotely supervised by the Invigilators / Supervisors called Proctors and such students need not appear from the Examination Centre,” the ICSI notice added.

ICSI has already released the e-admit card for the CS Foundation and Executive exams.