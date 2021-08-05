The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has commenced the online registration process for recruitment to the posts of Livestock Inspector, Group C. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in till August 26, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 565 vacancies.

The written examination is likely to be conducted in September, 2021, in all districts. The date, time and venue shall be intimated to the applicants through the admission letters.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms. Deatils in the notice.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed the +2 vocational courses in the field of Animal Husbandry or Dairy or Poultry, etc. The applicants must speak, read and write Odia and have passed the middle school examination with Odia as language subject. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Steps to apply for Livestock Inspector posts

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on New User and register Log in to the portal and fill up the application form Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the posts.

As per the official notice, the written test is likely to be conducted in September. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The MCQ based question paper will consist a total of 130 question of one mark each. The exam shall be of 10th standard. Arithmetic, English, Odia, General Awareness, Physics, Chemistry, and Biological Science are the subjects for the written test.