The High Court of Gujarat will today conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Deputy Section Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in till midnight.

The direct recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 63 vacancies of Deputy Section Officer at the Gujarat High Court.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 35 years as on August 6, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants must hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. 10th or 12th Standard Examination passed with English as one of the Subjects. Requisite Certificate with respect to Basic knowledge of Computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.

Here’s Gujarat HC Dy Section Officer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/PwD/EWS/Ex-­Servicemen are required to pay the fees of Rs 350­ while those from other categories will have to pay Rs 700.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of competitive examination. The exams shall consist of — Elimination Test (Objective Type­ MCQs) [100 Marks] and Main Written Examination [100 Marks]. The elimination test will be held on October 10.

Steps to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment:

Visit official website hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on the post under ‘Current Jobs’ and then ‘Apply Now’ Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply for Gujarat HC recruitment 2021.

Meanwhile, the application process for the post of Translator is underway. Interested applicants can apply till August 10. The recruitment aims to fill 5 vacant posts of Translator. Candidates may check more details in the official notification below.

Here’s the direct link to Translator recruitment notification.