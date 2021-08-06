The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam fee refund notice for candidates who had appeared in the NTPC CBT-1 exams held from December 28 to July 31 in 7 phases. Such candidates are entitled to get a refund of their exam fee, which was Rs 250 for SC/ST/ExSM/PwBD /Female/Minority/EBC/ Transgender candidates and Rs 400 for others, after deduction of banking/service charges as applicable, the Board said.

The RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams were held this year in seven phases. The last phase exams concluded on July 31.

An ‘Update Bank Account Link’ will be provided on the official websites of RRBs which will be live from August 11, 10.00 AM to August 31, 11.59 PM. The Board will send SMS and Email to these candidates who took the exam in their registered email id and mobile number to provide their correct Bank Account Details.

“All Candidates who had appeared the CBT-1 are advised to provide their Bank Account details for getting the refund of exam fees. They are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC Code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible,” the RRB notice said.

One help menu will be provided to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details. Refund (after deduction of bank transaction /service charges) will be admissible subject to verification of the candidate particulars with RRB records, the notice further read,

Here’s RRB NTPC exam fee refund notice.